A school uniform swap was a success

The council encouraged people to donate good quality uniforms no longer required, as part of an event to support residents in saving money on school uniform costs.

Residents were invited to bring all good quality uniforms, to Tamworth Town Hall and families then visited to source uniforms for the new school term.

The event was so popular that a second date is being planned before kids return to school in September.

There was no charge for uniforms collected but people were invited to make a small donation to the mayor's charity – Tamworth Wellbeing & Cancer Support Centre – if they wished.

The Mayor of Tamworth, Councillor Moira Greatorex, also attended the event on the Saturday to welcome visitors and share a cuppa and a slice of cake.

Councillor Tina Clements, Cabinet Member for Engagement, Civic Pride and Pride in Place, said: “Thank you to everyone that donated unwanted uniforms. More than 40 bags of uniforms to reuse were received on Friday and more than 35 families visited on Saturday.

“With the growing cost of living and increases in utility bills, many people are finding it harder to purchase new school uniforms for their children, so this event has proved to be a great success and I’m so pleased we have helped local families.

“We still have uniforms left so will look at doing another event towards the end of the school holidays.

“A big thank you also to Gordon Moore, Edna hills and Chris hills, and Natasha Brotheridge from Morrisons, for all their support with the event.

“The idea of ‘second chance’ clothing is obviously not new, but something I believe we can all benefit from more if we come together and share our no longer needed items.

"By swapping uniforms we are also supporting the environment, with fewer clothes going to landfill.