Walsall school gardening club creates peace gardens

Children at Blue Coat Infant and Junior School, Walsall with the peace garden they have created. Pictured left, Syuzuki Ricketts-Chu, six, Noah Mattews, nine, and Emmanuel Abioden, six

The Blue Coat Infant and Junior School Gardening Clubs created a peace garden at the infant school to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

And a garden at the junior school has been decorated with rainbow colours to act as a memorial of the challenge and suffering faced by the school community during the Covid pandemic.

The colours are a symbol of the rainbows which were displayed across the nation as a sign of hope during lockdown.

Both gardens, which have been created by pupils, provide a peaceful place for quiet reflection and enjoyment of the natural world and many of the plants for them have been donated by the community.

Anthony Orlik, executive headteacher of the Blue Coat Infant and Junior Schools’ Federation, said: "Like children all over the world, the Blue Coat children have suffered a negative impact on their childhoods during the Covid pandemic.

"Throughout this challenging time it has been amazing to be part of an incredible school community that has come together to support each other and ensure the Blue Coat children have had the best possible provision through remote learning at home and great teaching at school.