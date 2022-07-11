Library users get massive increase in magazine choices

Wolverhampton Library

Wolverhampton's Library Service has signed up to PressReader, an online resource which enables customers to use their library card to access digital versions of over 7,000 newspaper and magazine titles in more than 60 languages, whether they are in their local library or elsewhere.

It features major national newspapers and magazines covering a wide range of topics like sport, fashion, travel, gaming, animals and pets, and music.

Among the most popular titles with library members are newspapers including the Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, Guardian and Daily Telegraph, and magazines like BBC Good Food, Computer Active, Men’s Health, Woman’s Own and Women’s Health. Also popular are crafting titles such as Simply Knitting, Love Embroidery and Simply Crochet.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, the City of Wolverhampton Council's cabinet ,ember for public health and wellbeing, said: "We’re delighted to be able to offer library members free access to PressReader, and already scores of them are taking advantage of this new service.

“It’s simple to use, and you can read your favourite titles on your computer or your mobile device using the free PressReader app.

"So, if you are already a member, please check out the wide range of titles that are available to you through PressReader – there's bound to be something of interest. And if you are not a library member, please join for free today so that you don't miss out."