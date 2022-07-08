'The P&O of universities' - University of Wolverhampton slated as jobs threatened

The University of Wolverhampton

Education bosses announced on Wednesday that as many as 250 jobs could be axed as part of a move to help tackle a £20 million deficit and ensure the future of the site.

The sum includes almost 100 staff members set to leave through the 'Mutually Agreed Resignation Scheme' (MARS).

It has led to the university being described as the "P&O of universities" in reference to P&O Ferries, which sacked 800 staff in March via video link without notice.

But university chiefs said the reason a virtual briefing was held was because of the "size and dispersed" nature of staff and talks were now under way with two unions.

Dr Catherine Lamond, chair of the UCU negotiating committee at the university, said: "People are very upset and angry about how this has unfolded. The interim vice chancellor, Professor Ian Campbell, called in all the staff for a (virtual) meeting on Wednesday.

"He read off a prepared script, it lasted 30 minutes overall and people didn't get the chance to ask questions. People said it was like the 'P&O of universities' where you got fired by a video link.

"It felt disrespectful to them, it's like they're not allowed to challenge or ask questions about it. We're going to start getting more information shortly, but we know it's going to be awful.

"We think it's going to end up being a competition where people have to face off against their colleagues, which is awful."

Dr Lamond said she was "really worried" about the impact on students as well, saying she knew of at least one potential student choosing to study elsewhere due to the "negative news" surrounding the university.

A spokeswoman at the University of Wolverhampton said: "On July 6, our vice-chancellor announced proposals to reduce the number of staff the university employs, which could impact up to 250 university roles, including almost 100 colleagues whom we anticipate leaving through our Mutually Agreed Resignation Scheme (MARS). Due to the size and dispersed nature of our staff base, the announcement was made at an all-colleague virtual briefing.