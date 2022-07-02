Year 8 students win award for app to help fight fear of reporting domestic abuse

Year 8 students, Zara and Amn

Zara and Amna, from West Bromwich Collegiate Academy, won the ‘Community Champions’ category at the Apps for Good Showcase 2022, after being voted the Judge’s favourite.

The category, facilitated by Kingston Technology, supports and showcases innovative ideas that help to connect and improve local communities.

The team’s winning app, A-Z Safety, was designed, planned and developed to help fight the fear of reporting domestic abuse and provide much needed support for victims.

When discussing their inspirations behind the app, Zara and Amna, said: "We don’t want our generation to be living in a world which is unsafe and every little step that we take now will benefit us, and all future generations.

"This is why we have created a revolutionary app that will help make many lives better, safe and altogether happier."

The app’s main feature allows incidents to be recorded safely and discreetly, after which the recordings are sent to specific, predetermined contacts including the Police. It also features a number of support websites, articles, links and contacts to aid victims.

Apps for Good has allowed students at West Bromwich Collegiate Academy the opportunity to further harness and enhance their interests and abilities revolving around Computer Science, with programming and app development being core skills.

Students develop and practise these by planning, designing, and building their own app with the support of leading industries, and learn how this applies to real-world contexts.

Mrs Hannah Percival, assistant principal at West Bromwich Collegiate Academy, also received the Donna Hay Award for Impact, which celebrates and recognises the impact of outstanding educators.

She said: "This year has been the first time that students at West Bromwich Collegiate Academy have studied Apps for Good.

"It has been a successful, positive experience, that we would not hesitate to recommend to other teachers who are looking for a new and interesting way to teach about computing.