Wolverhampton University holds Alumni Awards celebrating success of former students

Nikki Palmer

The Awards ceremony was a celebration of the achievements of the University’s alumni with more than 170 nominations received for the eight award categories.

David Wedge, Alumni Manager at the University, said: "Congratulations to all the finalists whose individual successes are an inspiration.

"Every year, the University celebrates as thousands of our students graduate and go out into the world to make their mark and these awards have shown the breadth and reach of their achievements and successes as they make an impact both around the world and locally.

"Our alumni truly are our greatest ambassadors."

The awards were designed and created by Nikki Palmer, a Master’s degree student studying Design & Applied Arts in the School of Art who is graduating later this year.

Shani Dhanda was recognised for her Contribution to Society (UK) for her positive contributions to the lives of others – locally and nationally. Shani graduated with a degree in Event and Business Management and is a multi-award-winning inclusion specialist and social entrepreneur listed as one of the UK's most influential disabled people and BBC's 100 Women 2020. She has founded numerous organisations to improve representation and challenge social inequality globally.

The Contribution to Society (International) was won by Subrata Chanda for his contribution to the lives of others internationally. Subrata graduated with a Master’s degree in Pharmacy and since then has successfully worked with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to eradicate Polio in India. He has also worked with UNICEF and has been instrumental in setting up preventive cancer programmes across Assam.