Open access to finally resume at The Way youth zone with free sessions

CEO Jackie Redding says she can't wait to welcome youngsters back to The Way

Bosses have announced the return of open access sessions at the youth zone in School Street, Wolverhampton, which is undergoing a major staffing overhaul as part of a revamp of services.

Open access will resume on July 19, with sessions for juniors (ages eight-12) running every Tuesday and Thursday between 4pm and 8pm.

Seniors (ages 13-19 or up to 25 for those with additional needs) can drop in every Wednesday and Friday between 4.30pm and 9pm, and every Saturday, 10am-2pm.

Sessions will normally cost 50p but the entry fee will be waived until September. Bosses have pledged to add more sessions in the months ahead.

Recently appointed CEO Jackie Redding, said: "We are so excited to welcome young people back to The Way as we re-launch our open access sessions - these will also grow in number over the coming months.

"Our members will be able to access all their favourite activities by just turning up and paying their 50p and I’m also delighted to welcome a number of amazing new youth workers.

"I’d like to especially thank the City of Wolverhampton Council, the YMCA and the Wolves Foundation for their amazing support over the past couple of months.

"Together we have worked to ensure we’ve been able to still welcome young people to The Way while also focusing on our relaunch."

To access sessions young people will need to be members of The Way.

Ms Redding has pledged to make The Way "a second home" for youngsters in the city following a period of staff upheaval that bosses link to the pandemic.

Meanwhile two free-entry VIP parties have been announced ahead of the relaunch. An event for juniors will be held on July 12, 4pm-8pm with a Willy Wonka theme book at: www.tinurl.com/TheWayJuniorVIP.