School could get new modular classroom

Codsall Community High School

Codsall Community High School is seeking permission from South Staffordshire Council for the two bay modular classroom to be installed an area currently housing a waste skip area.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the application said: “Due to numbers coming through from the middle schools, we have had to turn a classroom for SEN (special educational needs) and children who need alternative provision into a business classroom, leaving no space for this extra support. The extra building will be to provide extra support for the students.

“We are currently in discussion with Staffordshire County Council regarding the forecasted student numbers, SCC have admitted that the school will need extra classrooms to cope with the demand. So while this is in the initial planning stages, this extra room will allow us space to offer provision.