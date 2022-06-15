Notification Settings

School could get new modular classroom

By Kerry Ashdown

A new modular building is on the cards for a South Staffordshire school needing more space to provide extra support for students.

Codsall Community High School

Codsall Community High School is seeking permission from South Staffordshire Council for the two bay modular classroom to be installed an area currently housing a waste skip area.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the application said: “Due to numbers coming through from the middle schools, we have had to turn a classroom for SEN (special educational needs) and children who need alternative provision into a business classroom, leaving no space for this extra support. The extra building will be to provide extra support for the students.

“We are currently in discussion with Staffordshire County Council regarding the forecasted student numbers, SCC have admitted that the school will need extra classrooms to cope with the demand. So while this is in the initial planning stages, this extra room will allow us space to offer provision.

“Without the extra space we have not got enough rooms for the teachers to teach the children in suitable sized classrooms. The space for the extra room is where skips are currently located so no student social space or playing field area is removed.”

Local Hubs

By Kerry Ashdown

Local Democracy Reporting Service

