Wolverhampton school rated Good by Ofsted after ‘significant improvements’

Back row, left to right, Councillor Chris Burden, Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Work, Rachel Purshouse, Deputy Headteacher, and Jo Hemmings, Headteacher, celebrate a Good Ofsted report with Goldthorn Park Primary School pupils.

Inspectors who visited Goldthorn Park Primary School found that leaders are ambitious for their pupils and want each child to 'leave well prepared for the next stage in their education'.

The Ward Road school was rated Good in all five inspection areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and Early Years provision.

Headteacher Joanne Hemmings took up post in September, and along with her leadership team from Elston Hall Learning Trust has helped to bring about 'significant improvements across the school'.

The report found that staff and pupils treat each other with respect, with inspectors reporting 'a family atmosphere about the place'.

Kevin Grayson, chief executive of Elston Hall Learning Trust, said: "Everyone at Elston Hall Learning Trust is incredibly proud of the Ofsted judgement achieved by Goldthorn Park Primary School.

"The Trust has supported the school and its leaders to ensure an Ofsted outcome that was ‘good’; we are delighted inspectors have validated this work.

"We are particularly proud that the collective ethos of the school was seen as positive.

"I would like to thank all staff at the school for their work over a number of years, which culminated in this outcome, and I know everyone remains determined to build upon this success with the children and families at Goldthorn Park."

Goldthorn Park Primary was described by inspectors as an 'inclusive community' with pupils with special educational needs and disabilities or those who speak English as an additional language doing well in school.

Safeguarding arrangements at the school were found to be effective, with pupils' safety, welfare and well-being being ‘leaders' number one priority'.