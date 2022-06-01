Sutton Coldfield pupils enjoy memorable day to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

During the 'Jubilee Day', children at Whitehouse Common Primary School learned about the life and achievements of the Queen as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
All children and staff attended the day dressed in 'royal' gear or in red, white, and blue.
Children then spent the morning celebrating British history through timelines, photos, and supporting books and activities.
The school even had a special visit from the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Simon Topman.
He visited each class and spoke to the children with the promise that he would report back to The Queen about their work.
He also visited the kitchen, where he had a special Jubilee cake.
Using funding from the Sutton Coldfield Town Council (The Mayor's Challenge Fund), every child then created a piece of artwork to celebrate the Queen's reign. This ranged from sketching, coin art, collage, and patchwork, to creating ceramic memorabilia.
All children worked hard to create decorations and bunting for a whole-school art gallery. This was then opened to the local community on the last day of term by the Deputy Headteacher Deb Wood, who played the national anthem on her trumpet, and Helen Dodd, a member of the office staff, who donned a Queen costume and cut the ceremonial ribbon.