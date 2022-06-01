Sutton Coldfield pupils enjoy memorable day to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Jubilee celebrations at Wghitehouse Common

During the 'Jubilee Day', children at Whitehouse Common Primary School learned about the life and achievements of the Queen as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

All children and staff attended the day dressed in 'royal' gear or in red, white, and blue.

Children then spent the morning celebrating British history through timelines, photos, and supporting books and activities.

The school even had a special visit from the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Simon Topman.

Jubilee celebrations at Wghitehouse Common Jubilee celebrations at Wghitehouse Common Jubilee celebrations at Wghitehouse Common Jubilee celebrations at Wghitehouse Common Jubilee celebrations at Wghitehouse Common

He visited each class and spoke to the children with the promise that he would report back to The Queen about their work.

He also visited the kitchen, where he had a special Jubilee cake.

Using funding from the Sutton Coldfield Town Council (The Mayor's Challenge Fund), every child then created a piece of artwork to celebrate the Queen's reign. This ranged from sketching, coin art, collage, and patchwork, to creating ceramic memorabilia.