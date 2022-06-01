Pupils rewarded for creating sustainable plan for homes

Aggreko staff Lewis Chisholm, David Taylor, Julie Green and Kris Brown with students Irfen Tayyib and Mahad Munir after a presentation to Year 11 Geography students at Hall Green School in Birmingham. Photo: Professional Images/@ProfImages

Games official modular energy solutions supporter Aggreko has rewarded pupils from city schools for their working in creating a sustainable home which could cut carbon emissions.

The schools, which include Smith’s Wood Academy, Barr Beacon School, St Peter’s Collegiate, Bishop Challoner, Erdington Academy and Hall Green School, came up ideas of how to cut emissions and be sustainably powered.

Aggreko, based in the West Midlands, is a supplier of temporary power generation and temperature control equipment, known for powering some of the world’s most famous events including the Olympics, the World Cup and Glastonbury.

Robert Wells, managing director of event solutions at Aggreko says: “The world is a challenging place right now, and energy is central to the conversation about its future.

"It’s therefore critical that we are inspiring youngsters into careers that can make positive changes with regards to being greener.

"We loved seeing what Birmingham students came up with in response to the challenge and awarding tickets to the lucky winners.

"We are delighted to be an official supporter to Birmingham 2022 and look forward to helping to deliver a truly outstanding Games, embracing the key objectives within the Games-Social Values Charter, as well as delivering world class energy solutions.”

In addition to working with local schools, Aggreko’s colleagues have been out in the local community volunteering with various charities.

They have been litter picking at Cannock Chase which will be home to the mountain biking event, have been involved in a canal clean up event with World Against Single Use Plastic (WASUP) and supported ACORNS charity with essential garden maintenance.

Julie Gray, social value lead at Aggreko said: "Our involvement with local charities and schools has been an excellent example of turning our social value commitments into reality.