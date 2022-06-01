Notification Settings

Mural celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Sutton Coldfield school

Published:

Pupils at a Sutton Coldfield school have been taking part in an arts project as part of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The mural at Wylde Green
Children from reception to year six at Wylde Green Primary School received funding Sutton Coldfield Town Council's mayoral fund to renovate their existing mural on the playground as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

The children were challenged to create their own design for the mural around the theme of 'Our Community and the Queen's Jubilee'.

Artist Donna Newman then took inspiration from the children's designs to create a final design for the mural.

One the existing mural was painted over, the outline of the new mural was drawn on the wall and the children joined in with the painting.

