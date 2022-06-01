Mural celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Sutton Coldfield school

The mural at Wylde Green

Children from reception to year six at Wylde Green Primary School received funding Sutton Coldfield Town Council's mayoral fund to renovate their existing mural on the playground as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

The children were challenged to create their own design for the mural around the theme of 'Our Community and the Queen's Jubilee'.

Artist Donna Newman then took inspiration from the children's designs to create a final design for the mural.