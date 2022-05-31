Young citizen awards nominations deadline extended

Winners of the award in 2018 with then Mayor Councillor Phil Page

Organisers say they have decided to allow for more time for nominations after the awards ceremony was pushed back to September.

The awards, founded by the city's Rotary clubs, recognise the efforts of people aged 13-25 who have gone that extra mile to help others in their community.

Rotarian Roger Timbrell, chairman of the organising committee, said: "Because the awards ceremony has been postponed until September 15 due to circumstances beyond our control, we have decided to keep the website open until the end of July to allow further nominations during the summer.

"Finalists will be invited to the awards ceremony. Many of those who are not selected as finalists, but who have made a significant contributions to their community, will receive certificates of commendation."

Now in their eighth year, the awards are backed by the city council, Wolves Foundation and the Express & Star among others. Candidates are being encouraged to come forward by Beverley Knight, Repair Shop star Jay Blades, and Wolves legend John Richards.

Mr Richards said: "These awards celebrate and recognise all the voluntary work that young people do. No act of kindness, however small, should go unrecognised.

"Just a nomination alone is a powerful way to say thank you."

Awards will be given in two age categories, 13-18 and 19-25. Nominees must live, work or learn in Wolverhampton.

Winners will each receive £100, as well as £100 for their chosen charity.