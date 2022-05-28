In pictures: Black Country schools pull out the stops celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Jubilee celebrations at Hill Avenue Academy, Wolverhampton.

Union Jacks and paper crowns abounded as pupils and their teachers at primary schools across the region celebrated in style.

At St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Brierley Hill, Dudley, a street party was held on Wednesday to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

St Mary's Catholic School in Brierley Hill. From left are Brogan Smith, four, Isaac Jeffrey, four, Alice Comyns, four, Sebastian Silk, four, Oliver Higgs, four.

The school invited local parishioners from their sister church, with the school choir singing songs from the past and present.

St Patrick's Catholic Primary in Walsall celebrated on Thursday with a balloon release and students dressed up in red, white, and blue.

St Patrick's Catholic Primary, in Walsall. Pictured centre is head teacher Jean Richmond with students and staff.

Perry Hall Primary School in Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, also hosted a Jubilee celebration, which included an enormous bulldog teddy bear and a life-size cardboard cut-out of the Queen.

Hill Avenue Academy in Wolverhampton also hosted a special Jubilee tea party for all the children to enjoy.

Jubilee Queen Alice Morris, aged four, enjoys the celebrations at Hill Avenue Academy, Wolverhampton.

And over at St Matthew's Church of England Primary School in Smethwick, more than 400 students enjoyed a street party and outdoor disco on Thursday, as the school was decked out with bunting and balloons.

Headteacher Fiona Deakin said: "The day was really successful and the children thoroughly enjoyed it - it was a day that won't be forgotten."

Children from St Matthew's School, Smethwick, enjoying their Jubilee party.

Great Wyrley is also preparing for a week of Jubilee celebrations, alongside their annual scarecrow walk.

On June 25, the village will also see the return of the Great Wyrley Carnival, which this year will include a Bake Off-inspired tent and a strong-man act.