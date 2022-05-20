Sutton Coldfield school benefits from new defibrillators

Arthur Terry Headteacher Samantha Kibble with Zest Education’s Brad Johnson and one of the new defibrillators at the school.

The Arthur Terry School, which only had one defibrillator on its large site at Kittoe Road, now has three thanks to support from teacher recruitment agency Zest Education and the school’s parents association.

The Lichfield-based agency decided to step in and fund a defibrillator and cabinet after seeing the plight of Swedish footballer Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at the Euro 2020 championships, before being revived by one of the devices.

Zest’s partnership director, Brad Johnson, said: “We have had an excellent relationship with the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership for many years now, providing teaching and support staff across their network of primary and secondary schools, and helping their students with interview techniques, CV writing and fundraising events.

“So, when we were asked for help with the purchase of either a defibrillator or defibrillator storage cabinet for the Arthur Terry School, it was an easy decision to make. Zest bought and supplied both a defibrillator and the cabinet within days of being approached.

“We all hope that equipment such as this is never needed, however, the case of Christian Eriksen highlighted just how critical a defibrillator can be. Without this level of specialist intervention at that very moment, medical officials are all in agreement that he would never have survived, much less, go on to make an unlikely return to topflight football.

“Having this new addition at the Arthur Terry School, will hopefully give peace of mind to staff, students and parents, and reassure them that they now have further means to reduce or prevent serious incidents on site.”

Headteacher Samantha Kibble said: “We are so grateful to Zest Education and our wonderful parents association for funding these new defibrillators.

“Our school covers a very large site, so having three of these life-saving devices in strategic locations will maximise their coverage, and ensure that there’s always a defibrillator available when needed.