University of Wolverhampton to host meeting after course recruitment suspended

By Lisa O'Brien

Students say they have been invited to a meeting this afternoon to discuss the University of Wolverhampton's decision to halt recruitment to 138 courses for the next academic year.

Undergraduate and postgraduate courses from “across the university portfolio” are affected.

Bosses say the Covid pandemic has significantly increased its costs, while enrolments have been falling.

It is now expected a meeting will be held for students this afternoon in the George Wallis building to discuss the announcement.

One student, who has been affected but wants to remain anonymous, said: "As a graduating student, I found out this week the MA course I have applied for as a continuation of my studies will not be available.

"Along with other students who had planned to return to the university, I am beyond gutted, for myself and the staff.

"It makes a mockery of the constant reports we hear of 'levelling up' and 'investing in Wolverhampton'."

The university says current students on affected courses will be taught as normal.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

