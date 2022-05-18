Notification Settings

School forced to close by power outage and left 'unable' to warn parents

By Nathan RoweTiptonEducationPublished: Comments

A primary school in Tipton has been forced to close due to a power outage.

Ocker Hill Academy
Ocker Hill Academy

Staff at Ocker Hill Academy, off Gospel Oak Road, have also been unable to send out messages to parent to inform them, due to a school system being affected by the outage.

The school currently has 250 pupils on roll.

A statement from the school read: "Due to the power outage at school - and therefore being unable to access school systems and parents app - we are unable to send out messages about the closure.

"Could we please ask you all to do your best to spread the message far and wide? Thank you."

The school plans to be back open on Thursday, but aims to update parents as soon as possible.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

