Primary school pupils encouraged to enter a writing competition for chance to feature in Mander Centre Display

Marketing manager Laura Taylor, at the Mander Centre, Wolverhampton

The winner of the competition will have there story printed and displayed at the Mander Centre and featured across the centre's social media channels.

They will also be invited to have a photo with their story, as well as have a recording of them reading it, posted live on social media channels and given a £100 'Enjoy Wolverhampton' Gift Card.

Laura Taylor, marketing manager, said: "This Summer the lower mall in the Centre with be transformed into an enchanted forest and we wanted to make the experience as fun and magical as we could.

"So we have invited local primary school children to write a story that will be displayed across the forest on the theme of ‘The Secret in the Centre’.

"Children are great at creating and storytelling and we wanted to give them a chance to have their story shown to all our customers.

"We have had loads of entries already and can’t wait to read them all and pick a winner.

"The competition ends on the 8th July so there’s still lots of time and the winner will be invited to see their work on show and win a £100 Enjoy Wolverhampton gift card."

Entries should not exceed 500 words and children are welcome to include any drawings on a separate page.

The competition is open to any primary school and any pupil regardless of ability.

Stories should include some of the features of the display, including a giant gold posing frame, flower swing bench, trees, a den, bright colours, tasty food, picket fences, butterflies, toad stalls, flower arch.

Entries can be emailed to laura.taylor@mandercentre.co.uk or posted to Laura Taylor, 5th Floor Mander House, Wolverhampton, WV1 3NH.