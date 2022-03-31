Share of £40 million to drive through improvements in Black Country schools

Schools in Walsall and Sandwell will receive a share of £40m

Sandwell and Walsall have been targeted for the Government cash, which will support the opening of new free schools and also bid to tackle issues including pupil attendance and digital connectivity.

They are two of 24 priority education investment areas which will be targeted with extra funding over the next three years.

Ministers said the cash, which follows the publication of the levelling up white paper, will aim to address “entrenched underperformance, including in literacy and numeracy”.

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards said the investment would help improve opportunities across her constituency.

She said the funding would help schools retain the best teachers, and prioritise new free schools to offer talented young people from disadvantaged backgrounds the best standard of education.

She said: "There is no reason why a young person growing up in West Bromwich, Great Barr or Friar Park shouldn’t have the same opportunities as someone growing up in London.

"This is exactly what levelling up in education is all about, making sure that young people in West Bromwich East can fulfil their true potential."

The white paper has also called on schools to offer at least a 32.5 hour school week by September 2023.