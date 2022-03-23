Supply teacher banned from classroom after grabbing pupil at Walsall special school

Jane Lane School, Walsall. Photo: Google

CCTV footage from Jane Lane School in Bentley showed Dr Deborah Park grabbing the boy by his wrist as he tried to leave the astroturf sports area.

It also captured the moment the 56-year-old pulled both of youngster's arms "with excessive force" and continued to "pull the pupil inside the astroturf pitch" after he fell to the floor.

A report by the Teaching Regulations Agency stated that the vulnerable student was observed to be extremely upset, screaming while he entered the room and then throwing himself on the floor.

He told teachers that Dr Park had hurt him and he suffered a swollen left wrist for which he needed first aid.

The teacher has since been found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and banned from teaching for at least two years as a result of the incident which happened in November 2019.

Dr Park explained that the pupil tried to walk out of the gate when he was not meant to and that she was concerned for his welfare and safety if he were to run off unsupervised so stopped him by "holding onto his wrists".

The supply teacher further stated that the school backs onto a motorway, although there is a fence surrounding the grounds, and said she "should have let the pupil leave".

Dr Park confirmed that her manual handling training was not up to date and admitted that the force used was unnecessary.

The school told her to leave the premises after they reviewed the footage.

The professional conduct panel reviewing the case noted that the boy's family were happy for her to keep teaching him but the report stated that, despite the supply teacher's long and extensive career, the panel had to prohibit her from teaching children in the future in order to "maintain the public's trust in the profession".

Dr Park, who did not attend the review hearing, has the right to appeal the decision and the ban will be reviewed in 2024.

The report also mentioned that a similar situation happened in 2018 at her last workplace, New Leaf School, where concerns were raised in regards to her "manual handling of a pupil" proving her "lack of insight" into the treatment of children with dignity and respect.