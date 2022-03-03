Mrs B launches tutoring business after reigniting love for learning with YouTube channel

Rachael's YouTube channel was created to help parents with home teaching

Teacher Rachael Benton made the move in lockdown – and she now has more than 800 subscribers.

The 44-year-old from Huntington adopted the character of Mrs B, a nickname from her teaching days at Bushbury Lane Academy.

“Shine & Learn with Mrs B” has led to demand for private tutoring, has inspired Rachael to build a small business.

She said: “I got messages from people who wanted tutoring but I was working full time at that point.

“As things progressed and the interest in the channel grew, I chatted with my husband and decided to tutor on the side when I have the time.

“Doing the YouTube stuff sparked my love again to work with children and to help parents.

“I am officially registering it as a business now, I am getting enquiries weekly, even daily at times.

Rachael believes there is a gap for the type of resources she provides, as students can watch along at their own pace.

She added: “I am really keen to get a website built to host sessions which help parents in a low-cost way.

“I want to make lessons and resources for things that parents want to teach their children at home such as money, time and fractions.

“The lessons have a pause and play element, which is beneficial for children to go back.

“It can be watched at the pace of the child which makes it more inclusive, or the parents can go over the lessons to help them through the work.”