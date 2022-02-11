Notification Settings

Sutton Coldfield headteacher receives MBE at Windsor Castle

Published:

A Sutton Coldfield headteacher enjoyed a visit to Windsor Castle last week as she received her MBE for Services to Education.

Rachel Davis MBE

Rachel Davis, who is head at Little Sutton Primary School, received her honour from Princess Anne and had an amazing experience.

Rachel leads Little Sutton Primary School and Little Sutton English Hub and provides support to a number of school, helping them with their phonic teaching and early reading.

"It was a truly amazing day," she said. "All the staff at Windsor Castle were delightful and made us feel so special.

"It was an honour to meet Princess Anne who was keen to hear about the work that contributed to the award.

"During the pandemic it was a privilege to produce national online phonic and reading lessons, helping so many children at such a difficult time.

"The award also pays tribute to the incredible hard work and talent of the staff, our lovely children and supportive parents at Little Sutton Primary School who all contribute to make it such a thriving place to be."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

