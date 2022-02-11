Sutton Coldfield headteacher receives MBE at Windsor Castle

Rachel Davis MBE

Rachel Davis, who is head at Little Sutton Primary School, received her honour from Princess Anne and had an amazing experience.

Rachel leads Little Sutton Primary School and Little Sutton English Hub and provides support to a number of school, helping them with their phonic teaching and early reading.

"It was a truly amazing day," she said. "All the staff at Windsor Castle were delightful and made us feel so special.

"It was an honour to meet Princess Anne who was keen to hear about the work that contributed to the award.

"During the pandemic it was a privilege to produce national online phonic and reading lessons, helping so many children at such a difficult time.