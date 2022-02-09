Notification Settings

Former Sutton Coldfield teacher Peggy turns 103

By Matthew PanterEducationPublished:

A former Sutton Coldfield teacher has marked her 103rd birthday.

Margaret 'Peggy' Hodgkins
Margaret May Hodgkins, known as Peggy, celebrated her special day, on Monday, with family and friends.

“Peggy is amazing for 103,” said son-in-law Robin Elliott. “She’s brilliant and still does all sorts, including in the garden, with very little help from us.”

He added: “We had a lovely little get-together to make sure she had a lovely day.”

Peggy, who was born in Aston, moved to Walmley when at the age of three and went onto become a teacher, working at the Shrubbery School for 34 years.

Her husband Victor passed away 36 years ago and Peggy, who lives in Little Aston, has a daughter, Lesley and son Tim, who lives in Normandy.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

