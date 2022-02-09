Former Sutton Coldfield teacher Peggy turns 103

Margaret 'Peggy' Hodgkins

Margaret May Hodgkins, known as Peggy, celebrated her special day, on Monday, with family and friends.

“Peggy is amazing for 103,” said son-in-law Robin Elliott. “She’s brilliant and still does all sorts, including in the garden, with very little help from us.”

He added: “We had a lovely little get-together to make sure she had a lovely day.”

Peggy, who was born in Aston, moved to Walmley when at the age of three and went onto become a teacher, working at the Shrubbery School for 34 years.