Improving Wolverhampton school reaps 'good' Ofsted rating reward

Ormiston South Wolverhampton and Bilston Academy pupils celebrate the school's 'good' ofsted rating

Ormiston South Wolverhampton and Bilston Academy (SWB) was found to be good in areas of management, effectiveness, education standard, behaviour, sixth-form provision and personal development.

The Ofsted inspection team visited the site in November to checks on standards and progress for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their report stated: "Ormiston pupils and staff are proud of how their school has improved. The academy is a happy place to be. The school’s C.O.R.E values of character, organisation, resilience and excellence run through every facet of school life.

"All staff expect the best from pupils in everything they do. Pupils are rising to this challenge. Leaders have addressed previous shortcomings in pupils’ behaviour.

"They have established clear routines and expectations that everyone understands. Staff reiterate and reinforce these expectations fairly, calmly and consistently. Internal and external suspensions have reduced significantly.

"Pupils know how to behave well. They are polite and courteous to each other, staff and visitors."

However, the report stated that too few pupils were gaining qualifications that make up the English Baccalaureate certificate (EBacc) due to too few pupils taking modern foreign languages. It recommended that school bosses follow through existing plans to address the issue.

It also stated that in a small number of subjects, curriculum plans were not sufficiently detailed to identify the key pieces of knowledge that pupils need to learn.

SWB Academy head Rod Hughes said: “We are really proud to have received this rating from Ofsted and pleased that they have recognised the tremendous efforts of everyone in our academy community to ensure the success of our students, both academically and personally.

“Inspectors saw that at the core of our academy are students and staff who respect and support one another, and who strive to be the best they can in all circumstances.

“This result is further motivation to keep pushing forwards and improving further, never resting on our laurels but constantly striving to achieve the best possible opportunities for our students.

The school, in Dudley Street, Bilston, has 1,121 pupils on roll including 71 sixth-formers. It was taken over by Ormiston Academies Trust five years ago.

The trust's regional director Paula Jones said: “This rating is well-deserved by everyone at Ormiston SWB Academy, who have been brilliant in the way they have created a positive and nurturing environment for students, despite the unusual circumstances of the past couple of years.