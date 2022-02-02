Acclaimed tenor supports Staffordshire choir ahead of performance

Charles McDougall leads the class

Pupils from The Hart School’s talented choir took part in an “exciting” vocal workshop which was led by industry professional Charles McDougall.

The workshop saw the award-winning tenor, choral director and vocal coach give choir members at the school in Rugeley an insight into the art of singing with a professional choir and worked with them to help improve their individual choral skills.

The event, part of the Voices Project by Creative Education Trust, of which The Hart School is proud to be a part of, was held ahead of a forthcoming performance by the choir at Stafford Gatehouse, so the pupils will soon be able to put their newfound skills into practice for a live theatre audience.

Headteacher Miss Rachael Sandham said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our pupils.

“A truly aspiring day for all of our budding young singers who embraced every piece of advice and thoroughly enjoyed the workshop.

“The choir is now looking forward to being able to showcase their honed skills on a live stage next month.

“Huge thanks to Charles MacDougall and the Creative Education Trust’s Mr Stephen Partridge.”

The workshop was arranged ahead of school choir taking part in ‘School’s Gotta Sing’ at the Stafford Gatehouse theatre on March 2.