Police launch investigation after bomb hoax at Halesowen College

Halesowen College

Police have launched an investigation after Halesowen College was forced to close all of its sites today.

Halesowen College was contacted by police yesterday evening, advising staff there had been a bomb threat.

Jacquie Carman, vice principal, said a decision was made to close the college's three sites today while police carried out checks with specialist units and sniffer dogs.

Nothing of concern was found and the college is planning to reopen on Tuesday.

Ms Carman said: “On Sunday evening the college was contacted by the police advising us that there had been a bomb threat.

"Whilst it was highly likely that this was a hoax, the college, alongside officers, took this threat very seriously and the key consideration was threat to life.

"As such the decision was taken to close all sites today whilst the police carried out checks at the college’s three sites with specialist units and sniffer dogs.

"They have found nothing of concern and the college will be open as normal tomorrow.

“The college has been victim to a hoax and the police are taking this very seriously and have launched an investigation.

"They will be carrying out enquiries to identify the person or people who’ve made the threatening call and will take appropriate action against offenders.