Best known names line up for Birmingham apprenticeship event

Young people from Birmingham and neighbouring boroughs will get a chance to learn about career paths and try hands-on activities in engineering or manufacturing. These will include a lean tyre challenge, F1 track and 3D printing.

Participating companies will include Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Ibstock and Severn Trent Water.

The free event is due to be held on February 12 at the Technology Hub, in Nobel Way, Aston, and will also offer apprentice vacancies with immediate starts.

As well as the chance to speak to potential employers would-be apprentices will hear from a panel of apprentices answering questions and talking about their own experiences.

Make UK director of apprentices and technical training Stephen Mitchell said: “Apprentices are playing a key role in bridging the skills gap which manufacturing currently faces.

"We work with some of the region’s most exciting companies to achieve this, creating and inspiring the next generation of future makers.

“Next month’s open day is a fantastic chance to hear directly from both apprentices and employers, and find out why it’s a great career path with genuine long-term opportunities.”

Make UK welcomes over 400 apprentices to its world-class Technology Hub, Birmingham.