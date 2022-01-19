Win a share of £12,000 with our Cash For Schools competition

This amazing competition, with our headline sponsor Western Power and in association with Dudley Building Society, is open to all Infant, Junior and Primary schools with Reception to Year 6 pupils within the Express & Star circulation area.

Entry stage opens on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, and closes on Friday, February 11, 2022.

All parents, children and teachers have to do is collect as many tokens as possible that will appear every day in the Express & Star from Thursday, March 3, 2022, to Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The best bit is that every school has an equal chance of winning. The prizes will be awarded based on the schools that have collected the most tokens per pupil from Reception to Year 6 – so smaller schools have the same chance as larger ones.

The first placed school with the most tokens collected per pupil will scoop a whooping £5,000, followed by £3,000 for second, £2,000 for third and then two £1,000 awards, which will be presented to the fourth and fifth place schools.