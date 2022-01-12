Schools honour students with virtual awards night for second year due to Covid

Hannah Telling, Year 11 student of the year, Elizabeth Davis, year 12 student of the year, George Ashton, year 11 head of year and Izzy Brooks, year 12 head of year

Special awards included the Year 11 Academic Achievement Award which went to Charlotte Moore, described as a “conscientious young lady who would consistently demonstrate dedication to her studies”.

The Excellence in History Award in memory of John Roy Hayes was picked up by Amelia White, Luke Stanley won the Ogden Trust Award for Physics and Grace Leon the Reg Knott Award for Performing Arts.

The Year Nine Eco Team earned the Participation in the School Community Award.

There were also Head of Year, Student of the Year and subject awards for each year group.

Principal Sara Peace said: “We are very proud of the achievements of all our students. Given the current escalation of the Omicron variant, a virtual ceremony was the safest way to recognise so many of them for their hard work and dedication. It is also available to a wider audience via our website.