Schools honour students with virtual awards night for second year due to Covid

Outstanding achievements by scores of students at The Stourport High School and Vlth Form College have been celebrated with a virtual awards evening for the second year due to the Covid pandemic.

Hannah Telling, Year 11 student of the year, Elizabeth Davis, year 12 student of the year, George Ashton, year 11 head of year and Izzy Brooks, year 12 head of year
Special awards included the Year 11 Academic Achievement Award which went to Charlotte Moore, described as a “conscientious young lady who would consistently demonstrate dedication to her studies”.

The Excellence in History Award in memory of John Roy Hayes was picked up by Amelia White, Luke Stanley won the Ogden Trust Award for Physics and Grace Leon the Reg Knott Award for Performing Arts.

The Year Nine Eco Team earned the Participation in the School Community Award.

There were also Head of Year, Student of the Year and subject awards for each year group.

Principal Sara Peace said: “We are very proud of the achievements of all our students. Given the current escalation of the Omicron variant, a virtual ceremony was the safest way to recognise so many of them for their hard work and dedication. It is also available to a wider audience via our website.

“Whilst we all understand the challenges of the last two years, I have every confidence this generation of young people will go on to become resilient and able to cope with change, and more appreciative of things we have always taken for granted."

