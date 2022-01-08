Wolverhampton school comes out of special measures after 'rapidly' improving

Following a two-day inspection in November, St Teresa’s Catholic Academy in Parkfields, Wolverhampton was judged by Ofsted to ‘require improvement’, with two areas graded ‘good’: ‘behaviours and attitudes' and ‘personal development’.

The school had been judged to be inadequate after a monitoring visit in June last year although inspectors recognised the efforts its leaders were making towards the removal of special measures status.

In the latest report inspectors commented on the continuing improvements and strategic vision for excellence at the school, part of the St Francis and St Clare Multi-Academy Company, stating that 'school leaders, supported by the local governing body, have driven developments in the quality of education across the school. However, they are not complacent and have plans to make further improvements'.

Lead inspector Wayne Simner pointed to the strong teaching of early reading and phonics, and the school's 'high expectations to give every child equal access to an exceptional Catholic education'.

Principal Stacy McHale said: "We are pleased that the Ofsted report recognises the hard work and determination of all staff and children at St Teresa’s.

“We have made significant and sustained improvements since 2020 – despite the impact of two national lockdowns.

“We will continue to improve, providing high quality education and striving for the very best for our fantastic pupils."

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: "St Teresa's Catholic Academy has made strong progress over the last couple of years, with staff working collaboratively with our Citizenship, Language and Learning Team.

"It is great news for children and families that the school has now moved out of special measures and is clearly continuing its journey of improvement.