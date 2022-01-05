Kidderminster and Stourport schools implement full student testing programme

Headteacher Christopher King put plans in place for testing before Christmas

With the re-introduction of face coverings to be worn in classrooms in the wake of Omicron cases rising trust leaders are confident students at Baxter College and Stourport High School will quickly adapt to wearing them again.

Chris King, chief executive, said plans had been put in place for testing prior to the Christmas break and both schools have sufficient testing kits for all students.

Mr King said: "Both schools set up clinically safe testing centres when the students returned in September, so it’s something staff have managed before.

"Students have adapted well to the changing circumstances over many months. Most would prefer to be in school wearing a face covering than at home undertaking remote learning.

"Face coverings do impede communication a little, both in terms of facial expression and clear speech. However, staff and students are used to this and we hope this situation doesn’t extend too far into this year."

Mr King added that teacher absences due to positive tests will be “monitored closely” and plans are in place to ensure students can remain in school.