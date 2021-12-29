Sutton Coldfield school's talent shines through at Eisteddfod

The eisteddfod included vocal groups.

Each year the school’s four houses of Coventry, Kenilworth, Stafford and Warwick compete in the week-long festival, which includes all kinds of artistic disciplines.

And in a nail-biting moment at the school, head of academy Deborah Bunn announced that judges had declared the contest a tie between Coventry and Kenilworth.

This year’s Eisteddfod was based around theme of the Eighties – leading to an explosion of leg warmers, big hair and pop-tastic music among the entries.

All of the school’s students have been working hard over the past half term on their six individual entries; creative writing, 3D art, flower arranging, food, 2D art and photography.

And performers have shown dedication and resilience in their rehearsals for dance, play, choir, instrumental, vocal and spoken word.

Student leadership has been demonstrated through writing plays, arranging music, choreographing dance routines and submerging themselves in all things 80s.

This year COVID restrictions meant audiences were unable to attend the live nights of the Eisteddfod, which are the biggest dates on Fairfax’s annual calendar.

But the school pulled out all the stops to broadcast the performances to parents and carers to ensure that no one missed the shows.

Head of Academy Deborah Bunn said: “Yet again we have been completely blown away by the sheer talent and the creativity of our students.

“What makes this even more impressive is the quality of the performances which have all been lead, choreographed, written, directed, conducted and arranged by our amazing and resilient senior students.

“Despite the challenges of COVID, the students and staff have really gone for it this year, producing some really memorable moments and pieces of art.