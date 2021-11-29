Frozen footpaths force primary schools to close

Lessons at Perryfields Academy in Oldacre Road, Oldbury, have moved online due to a "significant amount of ice and snow".

While frozen footpaths have resulted in the closure of Oakham Primary School in Darbys Hill Road in Tividale.

The school tweeted: "We are forced to close today due to the amount of frozen paths and access to the site. Due to our locality, all of the melted snow has now frozen despite gritting yesterday and this morning.

"We have numerous areas of black ice and it is not safe for footfall. I have consulted with the FGB (full governing body) and they have agreed to support this closure on health and safety grounds.

"I apologise for the delay but we have been on site trying to prepare the access for today's lessons to go ahead - despite the site team's best efforts, we can not guarantee the safety of children and adults on site."

Sandwell Council stated: "If your school is not listed, they have not told us that they are closed. Please look out for a text or check the school's website if you haven't heard.