Walsall pupils ‘changing world’ with act of kindness

Hydesville Tower School students with their buddy bags which were handed to a women’s refuge in the area

Hydesville Tower School in Walsall made the 'buddy bags' for Global Be Well Day in September for children fleeing domestic violence, containing both essential and comforting items for children - many of whom arrive in refuge with only the clothes they are wearing.

During half term, Mrs Dhadda had the pleasure of delivering the bags personally to the local women’s refuge.

She said: “A huge thank you to pupils and parents for their generosity. We received more than 100 extra items and raised more than £180 for the charity. Every item was delivered to the refuge and the money will be donated to the Buddy Bag Foundation.”

A spokesman from the Women’s Refuge said: “I would like to thank each any every person who helped make up the buddy bags for my centre. It makes our children so happy to receive these rucksacks full of lovely things.