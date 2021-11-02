Wolverhampton Sikh temple awards research scholarships worth £4k

Research students benefit from scholarship boost from Guru Teg Bahadur Gurdwara

The city's Guru Teg Bahadur Gurdwara, in Blakenhall, has donated scholarships totalling £4,000 which will be split between four PhD research students based at the University’s Centre for Sikh and Panjabi Studies.

They are specifically researching subjects affecting the Sikh community and will use the money to offset course fees.

Gurpal Singh, of the Upper Villiers Street worship centre, said: “We decided to start an education project to support postgraduate students studying for master’s degrees or PhDs with a grant while they were doing their research.

“We wanted specifically to build a strong link with the Centre for Sikh and Panjabi Studies and we are really hoping to further strengthen our links with them as we are both based in Wolverhampton and are at the heart of the communities here.”

Narinder Kaur Bring who is studying music and singing said: “I was pleasantly surprised to receive my scholarship and it’s great to see that one of our local gurdwaras has recognised that the work that the Centre does is credible and has a place in the wider community.”

The other recipients are Supreet Kaur Uppal and Menisha Bodh, both studying mental wellbeing; and Avneet Singh Hunjan, alcohol abuse.

The scholarship fund was set up to mark the 400-year birth celebration of the ninth Guru.

Centre director Dr Opinderjit Kaur Takha said: “These scholarships will help our students carry out vital research in the community and is a very generous gift from one of our local gurdwaras here in Wolverhampton.

“The Centre for Sikh and Panjabi Studies is based around a nationally-leading research hub, with large-scale research projects into Sikh history, art and literature, diaspora, identity, inter-religious dialogue, culture, community and place, all within the context of a 21st century global society.

“We aim to be a centre of academic excellence by becoming the national voice for academics active within Sikh and Panjabi Studies and our focus is on lifelong learning from both inter-faith and inter-disciplinary perspectives with an aim to increase knowledge and promote dialogue.

“Our aspiration is to create a space for current and future generations in which they can feel comfortable in enquiring about their faith, its principles and ethos. The Centre will be a ‘go-to place’ for any individuals or organisations wanting to know more about the Sikhs and their faith, and it is the first of its kind in the UK.”