Wolverhampton school offering prizes for bookworms everywhere

Ormiston New Academy in Fordhouses, wants to encourage students to read during their free time. If students are 'caught' reading a book or magazine of staff they are given a slip that gives them an automatic invite to a reading celebration assembly at the end of half term.

The prizes include books, experiences with authors and adaptations, and Kindles.

Vice Principal for equality of education, Mrs Wilkes, said: "We want to encourage students to read for pleasure, this is where they can develop a love of reading. We have our librarians on hand to give out good advice and recommend books the students will enjoy. It's great to walk around the site and spot students sitting reading, being able to reward them for this is a huge pleasure.

"We'll be developing the idea in the next half term for students to submit book reviews alongside their 'Get Caught Reading' slip to win even more prizes and experiences."