Primary school closed as staff refuse to turn up for work over bullying row

A primary school has been forced to close for two days after more than 20 staff refused to turn up for work over a bullying row.

Barcroft Primary School in Willenhall could not open on the first day of term. Main photo: Google
The new term at Barcroft Primary School in Willenhall descended into chaos on Monday after 28 members of staff stayed away.

It remained closed on Tuesday and will only be open for four year groups tomorrow, with virtual classes laid on for pupils who are forced to remain at home.

It is understood the stay-away teaching staff are furious after two senior members of the school's leadership team were reinstated last week having been suspended over allegations of bullying.

The Express & Star has been told the two individuals returned to the school on Monday after an independent review, launched by the school earlier this year, found "little or no evidence of wrongdoing".

A spokesperson for Walsall Council, said: "We are aware of a number of staffing matters at the school which are being dealt with under appropriate processes and it would be inappropriate for us to comment directly on this.

"These issues have meant that the school had to be closed for two days.

"However it is reopening to four year groups on September 8 with virtual teaching provision being provided for the other year groups.

"The school will move to full reopening as soon as possible."

Parents have been notified that school will be open tomorrow for pupils in reception and years 1, 3 and 4. It remains closed for all other pupils, including nursery.

"Please be assured we are working hard to open the other year groups as soon as we can," the school added.

