Back to school plan marks 'shift away' from Covid disruption

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson

The Education Secretary said he was confident that students would remain in the classroom "where they belong" when the new term starts next month, following widespread disruption to lessons during the pandemic.

He said that while "proportionate" protective measures such as testing, ventilation and extra hygiene would be in place, restrictions including bubbles would be eased to allow the full return to sport, music, drama and science experiments.

The return of face-to-face education will see secondary schools and colleges offering two tests on-site at the start of term, followed by continued regular testing at home.

And students aged 16 and 17, as well as younger children aged 12-15 in certain eligible groups are being encouraged to take up the offer of the vaccine.

South Staffordshire MP Mr Williamson, said: "I know the return to school and college this September is a huge moment for students and education staff, who have all shown enormous resilience over the past 18 months.

"It is the point when our focus can shift away from the disruption of Covid and on to learning, enrichment and recovery.

“I have every confidence that school and college staff, parents and students will continue to work together admirably, following pragmatic measures like testing and vaccinations to minimise disruption and keep children where they belong – in the classroom."

Meanwhile, education chiefs across the Black Country and Staffordshire have praised schools for their work during the Covid pandemic – and encouraged people to continue twice-weekly testing and to get vaccinated.

Councillor Chris Towe, Walsall Council's education and skills chief, said: "Over the past 18 months, Walsall Council, school staff, pupils and parents have all pulled together to ensure education settings are as safe as possible during the Covid-19 pandemic and I am confident this will continue in the new school year."

Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education said: “Schools have done a fantastic job over the past 18 months ensuring pupils are safe and can continue their studies, whether that’s in school or online.

"I hope that this coming school year will be more of a return to normality, but we still need to be vigilant and take sensible steps to keep Covid-19 levels low.

"We must do everything we can to help schools and ensure children can continue to learn, which means getting vaccinated and ensuring children from the age of 16 upwards do the same, and regular twice-weekly testing."

Councillor Ruth Buttery, Dudley Council's cabinet member for children and young people, said: “We look forward to welcoming students back into schools and colleges and we hope to start the new academic year as we mean to go on.

“Children and young people can expect to return to normal school life after two years of disrupted education.

“With rules changing around self-isolation we hope this will reduce the impact on schools and the number of staff and students out at any one time, meaning we can once again focus on our children’s education as well as their social and emotional development.”

Schools received guidance in July setting out the measures they should implement from September, including maintaining increased hygiene and ventilation.

The Department for Education said any reintroduction of measures such as masks should not be taken lightly, only be for a defined period, and should account for the detrimental impact on the delivery of education.

Schools are expected to continue offering immediate access to remote education where young people test positive for the virus and need to isolate.

It came as NHS organisations in England have been told to prepare for a possible extension of the vaccination programme to all 12 to 15-year-olds.