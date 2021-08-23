Primary school teacher who took cocaine banned from classrooms

Temple Meadow Primary School in Cradley Heath. Photo: Google

Lottie Littlehales, 34, who taught at Temple Meadow Primary School, in Cradley Heath, was found guilty by a teaching disciplinary panel of unacceptable professional conduct which could bring the teaching profession into disrepute.

She had worked at the school from September 2018 until she resigned in November 2019.

Ms Littlehales admitted to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) that she was in possession of cocaine in July and September 2019. The first occasion was at a party with colleagues.

She also admitted smelling of alcohol in the school staff room in October 2019.

She had claimed that the cocaine incident at the party was a “one-off” – but the disciplinary panel findings said that a reference to “my dealer” and damage caused to her nose from previous drug use “did not corroborate this.”

In recommending that she should be struck off, the findings stated: “The panel noted that whilst Ms Littlehales accepted responsibility for her actions, the evidence she presented to the panel lacked insight into her behaviours, particularly awareness of her substance use and the impact that her behaviours could potentially have on others.

"Whilst some evidence of remorse was shown the panel viewed this was limited.”

Imposing the ban on behalf of the Education Secretary, TRA decision maker, Alan Meyrick, said: “In my judgement, the lack of full insight and remorse means that there is some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this puts at risk the future wellbeing of pupils.

"I have therefore given this element considerable weight in reaching my decision.”

He added: “I have concluded that a prohibition order is proportionate and in the public interest.”

However, he left the way open for Ms Littlehales to apply to have the ban lifted after three years – but stressed that she would have to prove to another TRA panel that she was fit to return to teaching.