Government 'preparing for terror attacks' in UK after Taliban takeover, academic warns

Taliban fighters on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, after regaining control of the war-torn country

Dr Lily Hamourtziadou said the UK's response was now "limited to tightening security at home" amid the chaos that has followed the West's withdrawal from the war-torn Middle East country.

The Security Studies academic at Birmingham City University said ministers were also likely to be considering the possibility of drone warfare should British interests come under threat.

Dr Hamourtziadou said, "The war in Afghanistan, now nearly 20 years old, has so far cost the lives of over 71,300 civilians, according to Brown University’s Costs of War project.

"Afghanistan was the first casualty of the War on Terror declared by US President George W Bush in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in America.

"Civilians have died as a result of violence perpetrated by Taliban fighters, international forces and successive governments of Afghanistan. They include thousands of children.

“Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s brutal Taliban regime was removed and the country became a democracy.

“The Taliban’s return to power signals the end of any hope of a viable democracy for the Afghans, the defeat of the West, the start of new alliances between the Taliban and China, Pakistan and Russia, the strengthening of terrorist groups and the return to human rights abuses the Taliban were famous for.

“The UK government’s possible response is now limited to tightening security at home, in the event of a new terror attack, and remote warfare using drones, if or when UK interests are threatened.

"The conflict in Afghanistan never ended, but this new development plunges the country into further depths of oppression, violence and human rights abuses.

"As civilians try to flee the country, another humanitarian crisis spills over the border to the region and to the rest of the world."

Speaking in the Commons this week Boris Johnson said ministers were "working round the clock" to deal with the crisis and announced a "shared plan" to support people in Afghanistan.