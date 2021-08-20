Calls for ventilation in schools to reduce Covid disruption

Education unions have written to Gavin Williamson demanding better ventilation in schools

Unions have called on the Education Secretary to invest in ventilation measures – including CO2 monitors and air filters – to ensure next month's return to school is not blighted by Covid outbreaks.

They have warned of a sharp rise in Covid cases when pupils return to classes after Mr Williamson announced the end of the 'bubbles' system at the end of last term.

In a letter to the South Staffordshire MP, the six unions, including Unite, GMB and Unison, said improving airflow in schools would limit illness and disruption.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said government action on ventilation had amounted to "little more than recommending that windows are kept open".

"If the government is serious about bringing to an end the educational disruption of the past 18 months then it must provide funding for high-quality ventilation systems as a matter of urgency," he added.

Jon Richards, assistant general secretary at Unison, said: “Improved ventilation is essential if ministers have any hope of cutting school disruption.

"But little money has been provided to improve airflow or even monitor it so far. To keep children in school and keep infection rates down, the government must outline a clear, well-funded plan to monitor and filter the air."

The Department for Education said: "We want to ensure schools are both safe and comfortable for students and staff - and good ventilation has consistently been part of government guidance.

"Areas where ventilation is poor should be proactively identified so that steps can be taken to improve fresh air flow if needed."