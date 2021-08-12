GCSE results revealed for students across Black Country and Staffordshire

Sophie Bagley, Maya Bowles and Harrison Toy from Crestwood School are among the teenagers receiving their GCSE results

In what is an important day for all 15 and 16 year olds, they were finding out the results of their GCSE exams in the aftermath of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Their results will secure places at sixth form, college or apprenticeships.

It has been extra difficult for this crop of students who have had to endure remote learning, self isolation and lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic over the last 18 months.

One Black Country headteacher has paid tribute to her GCSE students for their "resilience" during the Covid pandemic.

Due to the Covid pandemic, their exams were cancelled for a second year in a row – and replaced with teacher assessments.

Caroline Sutton, headteacher at Crestwood School in Kingswinford, said: "I am immensely proud of how hard our students have worked. They have demonstrated such resilience over the last 16 months.

“I sincerely hope they attain the grades they deserve.”

It comes as parents could get behind a campaign to scrap GCSE exams permanently if even more top grades are awarded this year, it has been suggested.

It will be hard for ministers to "put the genie back into the bottle" and go ahead with formal exams after two years of teacher assessments, a report has said.

Professor Alan Smithers, director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research (CEER) at the University of Buckingham, has suggested more top grades could be awarded to GCSE pupils this summer.

He said: "Plentiful top grades make pupils and parents happy, but they are less helpful for those using the grades for admission to the next stage of education or recruitment to employment."

Professor Smithers added: "With another bumper crop of top GCSE grades, the future of exams at age 16 is likely to come under threat.

"There is already a pressure group to ditch them and if parents get a liking for plentiful top grades they may become involved."

Last summer, the fiasco around grading led to thousands of A-level students having their results downgraded from school estimates by a controversial algorithm before Ofqual announced a U-turn.

The proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades rose to a record high last year after grades were allowed to be based on teachers' assessments, if they were higher than the moderated grades given.

This year, teachers in England submitted their decisions on pupils' grades after drawing on a range of evidence, including mock exams, coursework, and in-class assessments using questions by exam boards.