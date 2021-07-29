Rupinder Sandhu

Sandwell College art lecturer Rupinder Sandhu has received the BTEC Tutor of the Year 2021 Bronze Award.

Her hard work and dedication was recognised at the 11th annual BTEC Awards virtual ceremony last month.

Rupinder was nominated by her peers for her outstanding commitment to promoting students’ wellbeing and positive mental health during lockdown. She also recorded online art video tutorials to support online classes and set up a number of workshops with external clients and organisations to motivate and inspire students.

Due to Rupinder’s dedication, art students were able to produce architectural drawings for Multistory’s Wednesbury project with Birmingham-based artist Claire Leggett, and work with artist Sophie Huckfield as part of the prestigious British Art Show 9. Rupinder’s class also hand painted Christmas baubles which were then donated to Sandwell Hospital NHS staff as a token of gratitude.

On receiving her Bronze Award, Rupinder said: “I am over the moon to have been awarded this prestigious award! It still feels so surreal. I am so grateful to have been recognised for my outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the young people I work with every day at Sandwell College and externally, particularly during the pandemic.

"Teaching is my passion. I love to see students develop and progress within their education and to be an influential part of that is a huge privilege. I want to thank my students, colleagues, friends and family for their ongoing support.”