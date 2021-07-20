Laptops donated to students at Wolverhampton primary school to help tackle digital divide

Donating laptops at St Luke's CE Primary School, Wolverhampton, is Wolfie, UNITED SIKHS director Sun Kaur, and Pat McFadden MP, with pupils Skye Kumari, aged 10, and Taranveer Saund, aged nine

The locally-based project was set up to help tackle the city's digital divide in education and the laptops will be used to help pupils catch up on learning they have lost during the past year because of restrictions and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sun Kaur, from United Sikhs, joined Pat McFadden, MP for Wolverhampton South East, and the Wolves Football Club mascot, Wolfie to watch the official hand-over.

Wolves Tech Aid was formed earlier this year as a partnership involving Wolverhampton City Council, Wolves FC Foundation and the Black Country Chamber of Commerce with the aim of persuading local businesses and individuals to donate new or used laptops.

The equipment is then recycled for educational use and donated to help those pupils without access to computers at home.

Pat McFadden MP said: “I am enormously grateful to United Sikhs for making this fantastic donation.

"This is the biggest donation yet to Wolves Tech Aid.

"It is really important that children don’t lose out in education because they do not have the right equipment or a good WiFi connection at home.

"Wolves Tech Aid was founded to help tackle the digital divide that exists and donations like this will make a big difference.”

Sun Kaur, of United Sikhs, said: “The digital divide is a growing concern and we hope that the 25 laptops that have gone to under-privileged children will allow them to also flourish in their education.

"United Sikhs prays that by providing these laptops to children, they are able to fulfil their dreams and head towards their dream jobs and careers.”

Alison Grennan, headteacher at St Luke’s Primary School, said: “I am really grateful to United Sikhs and Wolves Tech Aid for these laptops.

"Technology has become a big part of learning and not all of our children have the equipment they need.