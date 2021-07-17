Mother-of-three Anita Chonk from City of Wolverhampton Council Taxi Licensing building, has been promoted after doing two-year apprenticeship Anita Chonk WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 07/07/21 .Mother-of-three Anita Chonk from City of Wolverhampton Council Taxi Licensing building, has been promoted after doing two-year apprenticeship. John Corser has filed feature.. Mother-of-three Anita Chonk has managed to juggle her job with learning new skills

Anita Chonk overcame the anxiety of going back to the classroom to embark on a two-year apprenticeship through Walsall-based PTP Training.

And, as she nears the end of the course, she has extra cause to celebrate having achieved a promotion at the City of Wolverhampton Council.

Anita, aged 48, from Wolverhampton, is now senior licensing and compliance officer at the local authority, where she has worked for 20 years.

She says: "Most of my time at the council has been in licensing but it was my dream to secure a job in compliance."

So, when the council introduced a Level 4 Regulatory Compliance Apprenticeship in 2018 Anita decided to enrol.

"I really wanted to go into compliance. There's a lot of risk assessment, such as checking the history of the premises, from off-licences and nightclubs to late night takeaways. And you also visit the sites to check they are complying with their licences."

"But I was very anxious as I was 46 and a working mother of three children when I started the course.

"I really wanted to do some training as I was very keen to progress at work, but I was conscious it had been such a long time since being in education

The apprenticeship meant that Anita was able to remain in her job at the city council while juggling coursework, exams and workshops.

She adds: "When you have three children to bring up and also have bills and a mortgage to pay you can't really leave work to go back into education, but this apprenticeship solved all that. It allowed me to stay working and get the hands-on experience.

"There were a lot of people younger than me on the course, so I was anxious about that, and I did wonder if I would get through it. I got massive support from Gemma who supported me with core skills development and the tutors, especially Maureen who has been absolutely fantastic, so supportive and encouraging."

Information from workshops proved useful in supporting Anita on her compliance visits, as it allowed her to talk knowledgeably about the area, offering the right advice and guidance to the businesses she was working with. Workshops were face to face, with smaller groups where there was more time to focus with the tutor and a way to build new skills. There were opportunities to ask questions in an open forum to discuss regulation and our role and how to apply learning to real life scenarios

This helped build better relationships with businesses, supporting them to flourish and grow.

Anita, who was a finalist in The BAME Apprenticeship Awards 2020, said: “The apprenticeship has really improved my confidence. It's always so hard to get back into education but I realised I can do it a as well as boosting my it has enabled me to get a job in compliance at the council.

"It's always so hard to get back into education but I realised I can do it. Yes, you have work and, yes, you have a family, but it showed my children that even at an older age you can still achieve something.

"It shows them a good work ethic as well."

Anita now urges other older age people to pursue similar challenges and identify their own untapped skills and abilities.

"You always think that apprenticeships are just for younger people, but they are open for older people as well.

“I never dreamed that I would secure a promotion before I embarked on my apprenticeship, but I am extremely proud of my achievement.”

Debra Craner, Anita’s manager at Wolverhampton Council, said: “It has been wonderful to see Anita gain so much confidence in herself and her work.

“I have observed her out in the field dealing face-to-face in not always comfortable surroundings and each time maintaining a professionalism and positive attitude.

“The course has made her believe in herself and see that there is a big world out there. Securing a promotion on the back of this confirms it. Well done, Anita!”