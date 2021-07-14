School’s out for teaching assistant Sharon

Sharon Kelly, with pupils during a picnic in the playground, at Leamore Primary School, Walsall WALSALL PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 12/07/21 Retiring higher level teaching assistant Sharon Kelly, with pupils during a picnic in the playground, at Leamore primary school, Walsall..

Mother-of-two Sharon Kelly, aged 62, will hear her final school bell ring out next week at Leamore Primary School in Bloxwich.

Children from the nursery section and reception class have already held a celebratory tea for Sharon to mark her retirement.

Other fun activities are planned to say goodbye to a woman who has become a friend to pupils and staff at the school.

One of her last duties as a higher level teaching assistant will be accompanying pupils, staff and parents on a special trip to the seaside at Barmouth.

Sharon, who lives in Bloxwich, said: "I started as a volunteer in about 1988 and was asked to join the staff and completed a nursery nursing qualification and then went on to the role of higher level teaching assistant.

"I shall definitely miss the life at Leamore as every day is different.

"We have some wonderful children and I will miss the staff as we all get on well together.

"I will be sad to leave as I have seen pupils come and go and I am now teaching the children of parents who I remember being in the nursery.

"Time goes by so quickly and I am now seeing a second generation.

"I was a governor at the school for many years and have always been involved."

Sharon remembers when the eleven-year-old pupils used to be chosen to ring the school bell for lessons but that system was replaced by an electronic clock in the early 1990s.

She said: "I have decided to retire to enjoy my hobby of walking and gardening and to care for my 85-year-old mother, Jean Weston.

"However, I will definitely miss the pupils and staff and life at Leamore."