Primary school scores tennis bundle from car dealership

Graisely Primary School, where Jardine Jaguar Land Rover donated tennis equipment to the school Graisely Primary School, where Jardine Jaguar Land Rover donated tennis equipment to the school

Staff from the company turned up in a Wimbledon-branded all-electric Jaguar I-Pace, valued at more than £70,000, to hand over the equipment to staff at Graiseley Primary School.

Also among the equipment including 300 balls and 30 racquets were water bottles and bags.

Jaguar UK is the official partner of the Wimbledon Championships, and staff hope to help establish the next generation of tennis players.

The campaign started in June with a surprise visit to Malmesbury Primary School’s playground by tennis ambassador Kyle Edmund and TV presenter, author and mental health advocate Frankie Bridge.

Now Jaguar UK’s tennis kit drop is touring the nation and Jardine Jaguar Wolverhampton is the latest to join in support.

Sharifan Nasa, headteacher at Graiseley Primary School, said: "This is a very substantial donation.

"The company are our next door neighbours and we are delighted by this wonderful gesture. We’re extremely grateful to the team at Jardine Jaguar Wolverhampton and to Jaguar UK for their support.

"This equipment is greatly appreciated and supports our aim to encourage our pupils to make healthy lifestyle choices and get active.

"It has been such a difficult year for our students and their families, and the children cannot wait to get outside and make use of the new equipment. There is such a buzz around the Wimbledon Championships, and we will certainly be replicating that excitement with our new kit.”

"The pupils were excited to see the tennis equipment delivered in the car and posed by it for photographs. We have a regular tennis club but this was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic but we hope to start again in September."