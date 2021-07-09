The Sutton Coldfield primary school celebrating the national spotlight

Celebrating the schools achievements, headteacher Rachel Davis MBE, with pupils Dominic Carr, aged 10, and Lily Stokes, aged 10, at Little Sutton Primary School, Sutton Coldfield

The Express and Star's sister title Chronicle Week reported last week how Little Sutton Primary had been shortlisted for a prize at the TES School Award 2021.

They were one of just six in the Primary School of the Year category, with the overall crown eventually taken by St Aloysius in Newcastle.

Speaking to Chronicle week, headteacher Rachel Davis said: “We were delighted to be shortlisted for the National TES Primary School of the Year award.

“It is a fantastic achievement which recognises the hard work and commitment of our staff, pupils and parents.

“The last 18 months have been difficult for everyone, but I am so proud of how well our school family has risen to the challenges and continued to learn, strive and succeed.”

SUTTON COLDFIELD PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 29/6/21 Celebrating being recognised as a Whizz Education Distinguished School, pupils Eddie Ng, aged 11, and Eve Cooper, aged 11, at Little Sutton Primary School, Sutton Coldfield..

Little Sutton’s award nomination had read: “Rachel Davis leads one of the top performing schools in Birmingham, with excellent results. However, we are more than just results – we are family.

“Our school motto “Learn, Strive, Succeed,” is simply not a tagline; it is embraced by all, at every level.”

“We have a strong caring ethos, inspiring our children with outstanding learning opportunities and experiences which enable them to make fantastic progress and also for them to become good citizens.