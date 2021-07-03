Pupils miss out on glitz of prom as venues count cost of cancellations

Manager Danny Thompson at Grand Station, Wolverhampton

Traditionally, schools would be preparing to host prom events for its GCSE students, with many booking hotels and entertainment suites, and youngsters would be hiring tuxedos and dresses for their big night.

However, the current restrictions around coronavirus have forced many to be postponed or even cancelled altogether, leaving many pupils without the prom experience and many venues counting the cost of cancellations.

Schools and venues across the region have been talking about the effect of cancelling prom events, both the mental effect on staff and pupils, but also the financial aspect.

Andy Landers, principal at Pegasus Academy in Dudley, said the school had planned to hold a prom, but had been forced to cancel it after its venue Himley Hall had to cancel the booking.

He said: “We had it booked both this year and last year, but we had to cancel because of the venue cancelling on us.

“It’s a shame as we’ve not been able to say a proper goodbye to our year eleven students and they’ve worked incredibly hard through through the assessments they’ve been doing, so it was an opportunity for them to get dressed up.”

Mr Landers did say the school was planning to do an award ceremony later in the year and had planned to make it a grander occasion to allow people to dress up and make up for the cancelled prom.

He said: “The pupils were disappointed, but understood the situation when we sent the letter out to inform of the cancellation and know we’ll make a big effort when the awards night comes up.”

Marie Nee, marketing coordinator at Blessed William Howard Catholic High School in Stafford, said the school had booked a prom for July 20, but was awaiting news of the relaxation of restrictions.

She said: “We’re waiting on the government guidance at the moment as to whether we can hold our prom or not.

“If we did have to cancel, it would be heartbreaking for the children as it’s a rites of passage for them and it’s really important to be able to get dressed up and go out to the prom.” Venues in the region have been looking at the impact of the cancellation of proms on their businesses.

Grand Station in Wolverhampton would normally host between 15 and 20 school proms per year, but has seen a number move their events to 2022 or look to hold them later in the year.

Head of sales and business development Danny Thompson said: “A prom would normally consist of a drinks reception, red carpet entrance, buffet and disco with plenty of photographs and luxury cars dropping the students off. We have tried our best to fill the dates with alternative events that are permitted, but we will lose a significant amount.”

Walsall Football Club, which would normally host around 15 proms a year at the Banks’s Stadium, has managed to hold onto a lot of its late July bookings, which has been a relief to sales manager Adam Brearley. He said: “