Graduation ceremonies to return for university students after Covid cancellations

Wolverhampton University

The University of Wolverhampton has scheduled ceremonies at the Grand Theatre from Thursday, September 9, to Friday, September 17 for the class of 2020.

Due to the pandemic, graduation ceremonies for those who finished their studies last year could not go ahead – and were rescheduled for July, but due to further delays to the easing of lockdown, they have been pushed back again until September.

For those completing their studies this summer, ceremonies have been rescheduled to take place in July 2022.

Meanwhile, Staffordshire University has postponed its graduation ceremonies until the autumn. However, a virtual celebration will take place on July 16 for those completing their studies this summer.

Staffordshire University

Bosses at both universities hope to return to normal levels of on-campus teaching when the next academic year starts in September.

Professor Julia Clarke, deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Wolverhampton, said: "The safety of our students, staff and the wider community remains of paramount importance to us, and we continue to monitor and follow the latest Government guidance around Covid-19.

“Throughout the pandemic we have worked with our local authority partners around our safety measures, and we are continuing to follow the Government’s roadmap announcements.

"We have graduation ceremonies scheduled to take place in September for students who completed their studies last year and it is our sincere hope that these will take place, as we recognise what a significant moment this is for graduates and their families. We will of course continue to closely monitor the Government’s guidance around the lifting of restrictions and the plans for large scale events.

“Our plan, as long as Government guidance permits us to do so, is to return to our normal levels of on campus teaching in the next academic year. We have learned a great deal from the last 18 months and students have reported positive aspects of having access to online resources and support. We don’t want to lose these positives and will build them into the way we teach next year. And of course, we also need to be ready to move back to fully online at short notice should Government guidance change."

“By following the Government guidance about limiting the numbers of people on campus, face coverings, social distancing, hygiene and testing, we have not seen large numbers of cases of Covid-19 among our population and we have a robust mechanism around reporting. However we are not complacent and continue to share the advice from our local authorities around staying safe, including the availability of vaccines for younger people."

A spokesman for Staffordshire University said: "It is important for us to ensure that graduation ceremonies can be enjoyed safely by graduates and their families. Therefore, we have postponed our graduation ceremonies until the autumn. In the meantime, we have organised a virtual celebration event on July 16, to help our graduating class of 2021 celebrate their achievements.

"More than two thirds of Staffordshire University students returned to campus to resume blended learning before Easter as many of our courses are vocationally focussed and require access to our specialist facilities. In line with Government guidance the remaining students were able to return to campus from May 17.

"In line with the lifting of Government restrictions and plans to remove social distancing, we are planning for a full on-campus experience for our students from September 2021, with some virtual activities where this enhances the teaching and learning experience.